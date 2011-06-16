Angelina Jolie Greeted in Turkey as 'Goodness Angel of the World'
Angie's good deeds continue!
Angelina Jolie touches down in Altinozu, Turkey, on Friday afternoon, where she'll meet with nearly 10,000 refugees from war-torn Syria.
The Associated Press reports that 36-year-old Jolie, Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner, will be greeted at the refugee camp with a 16-yard banner reading "Goodness Angel of the World, Welcome."
The refugees have fled Syria due to a violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.
Jolie, whose last humanitarian visit was to Tunisia (where thousands had fled from Libya) in April, is currently staying with Brad Pitt and their six kids in an $11 million mansion in Malta. Pitt, 47, is filming "World War Z" in the southern European nation.