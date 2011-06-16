Angie's good deeds continue!

Angelina Jolie touches down in Altinozu, Turkey, on Friday afternoon, where she'll meet with nearly 10,000 refugees from war-torn Syria.

The Associated Press reports that 36-year-old Jolie, Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner, will be greeted at the refugee camp with a 16-yard banner reading "Goodness Angel of the World, Welcome."

The refugees have fled Syria due to a violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Jolie, whose last humanitarian visit was to Tunisia (where thousands had fled from Libya) in April, is currently staying with Brad Pitt and their six kids in an $11 million mansion in Malta. Pitt, 47, is filming "World War Z" in the southern European nation.