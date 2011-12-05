Lucky daughter-in-law -- er, sorta-daughter-in-law!

For Monday's NYC premiere of her directorial and screenwriting debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey," Angelina Jolie didn't just have the support of longtime love Brad Pitt.

Pitt's mom and dad, Jane and Bill Pitt, also turned up to support the 36-year-old star's big cinematic moment, arriving on the red carpet at the School of Visual Arts and once again at the luxe afterparty held at the Top of the Standard.

Jolie, 36, stayed covered-up and low-key for her night out, wearing a black, floor-length gown from the Ralph Lauren fall collection.

Bill and Jane also escorted Jolie during the day as the star was feted at the NYC home of Tina Brown, where the Newsweek/Daily Beast editor hosted a breakfast in her honor.

Jolie and Pitt's brood of six kids are also in the Big Apple; Jolie was spotted catching a movie (The Muppets!) with her kids and later hit an arts and crafts store over the weekend.

