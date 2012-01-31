Seven years is a long time for any star in Hollywood, but Angelina Jolie has hit enough milestones to span over a few decades.

But before fans read a biography to recap her life, they can take a look at the star since the years of aging are evident on the 36-year-old's face and body alone.

When she starred in Mr. & Mrs. Smith with her now-partner Brad Pitt back in 2005 (she stepped out romantically with the actor a great scandal that year) the edgy actress, who was mom to only Maddox, now 10, at the time, hit the film's premiere looking refreshed, serene and super-sexy.

Fast forward to 2012, and her brood has increased exponentially, and with that has come some major wear and tear on her looks. In addition to Maddox, whom she adopted in 2002, Jolie and Pitt adopted Zahara, 7, in 2005 and Pax, 8, in 2007. Plus, they have had three biological children: Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3.

But while her family and resume are getting larger (she's the director/producer of In the Land of Blood and Honey) her frame is whittling away -- but it's not because she's vain. "She puts herself on fasts to make statements for the children she visits," a source told Us Weekly in December about how the U.N. goodwill ambassador gets her pin-thin body. But in a world full of botox and fillers, does her diet also explain her gaunt-looking face?

To the bottom of her changing looks, Us consulted a number of plastic surgeons back in 2010 to weigh in on the actress' appearance.

One expert, Dr. Lyle M. Back, believes Jolie has not received any cosmetic surgery. He credits any protrusions on her body, like the one along her neck, to her "very thinned out skin -- tented and pulled over the edge of the angle of her jaw, which is the result of her having less than 10 percent body fat

"Body builders love to employ a variety of techniques to get their skin looking this thin so that the judges can actually see the striations and fiber lines in their muscles through their skin," he adds.

