Angelina Jolie: I'll Never 'Be as Good' as My Own Mother

Angelina Jolie is a devoted mother of six, but the 36-year-old actress says she pales in comparison to her own mother Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away in 2007.

"My mother was a full-time mother. She didn't have much of her own career, her own life, her own experiences," Jolie said on "60 Minutes" Sunday. "Everything was for her children."

The 36-year-old actress-turned-director has three biological children with partner Brad Pitt: Shiloh, 5, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 3. They also have three adoptive children: Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, and Zahara, 6.

"I will never be as good a mother as she was. I will try my best, but I don't think I ever will be," Jolie said.

"She was the most generous, loving woman," she added, choking back tears. "She's better than me."

Jolie admitted that talking about her mother is her "soft spot," but she's grateful for the lessons Bertrand taught her about motherhood. She also hopes her mother would be proud of her directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey," which hits theaters Dec. 23.

