Angelina Jolie: I'm going to give up acting for my family

Us Weekly

Is Angelina Jolie headed for an early retirement?

Maybe, according to a new interview the 37-year-old star did with Britain's Channel 4 News. Asked about her plans for the future, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she would likely put the brakes on her movie career in the not-too-distant future to focus on taking care of her family. (Jolie and fiancé Brad Pitt have six children: Maddox, 11, Pax, 9, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 6, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 4.)

PHOTOS: Aww! Brad and Angelina pack on the PDA

"I think I'm going to have to give up acting as the kids hit the teenage years," the Maleficent star said, explaining that there would be "too much to manage at home."

"I've enjoyed being an actress," she continued. "And I am so grateful to the job. I've had great experiences, and I have even be able to tell stories and be a part of stories that mattered...It's a really lucky profession to be a part of. But if it went away tomorrow, I would be very happy to be home with my children."

PHOTOS: How Brad and Angelina fell in love

The former UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador -- recently appointed UNHCR Special Envoy -- added that she hoped to devote more time to her humanitarian work.

"I wake up in the morning as a mum, and I turn on the news like everybody else, and I see what's happening, and I want to be part of the world in a positive way," she said, noting that her philanthropic efforts had become a much bigger part of her life ever since she adopted son Maddox in 2002.

PHOTOS: Angelina goes global

Jolie is not alone in her desire to explore other avenues. Last year, her longtime love also hinted at retirement, telling Australia's "60 Minutes" that he might want to stop acting within three years.

"I wasn't actually putting an exact deadline on my expiration date, but I see it coming," Pitt clarified later at a "Moneyball" press conference in November 2011. "I just have other interests."

Keep clicking for more photos of Angelina ...