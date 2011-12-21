Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Tom Cruise & more stars if they weren't famous

By The Daily Beast

Angelina Jolie let the world know on "60 Minutes" that if she wasn't an actress, she'd be a funeral director. From Britney Spears's alternate life as a teacher to Ryan Reynolds' would-be future as a Canadian Mountie, see where other stars would be without show business.

Angelina Jolie

Although she's no longer making out with her brother, playing with knives, or wearing vials of blood around her neck, Angelina Jolie admitted to Bob Simon on 60 Minutes that she's "still a bad girl." Not surprisingly, she also revealed to Simon that without showbiz, her career of choice would have been something a bit darker: a funeral director.

"It sounds like this very strange, eccentric, dark thing to do but in fact I lost my grandfather and was very upset with his funeral," she said. "How somebody passes and how family deals with this passing and what death is should be addressed in a different way. If this whole acting thing didn't work out, that was going to be my path."

For now though, she's sticking to directing films, not funerals. Her directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey," was released in December.