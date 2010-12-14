Even Angelina Jolie is surprised by her comedic chops.

The actress, who has already nabbed three Golden Globes, was at the Berlin premiere of The Tourist when she learned she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her turn in the generally panned spy thriller.

Jolie told the Associated Press she and costar Johnny Depp, 47, "were laughing because it's the first time that I've been in the comedic category so it's new for me."

The Oscar winner, 35, will face off against Annette Bening and Julianne Moore for their critically acclaimed roles in The Kids Are All Right along with Love and Other Drugs' Anne Hathaway and Easy A's Emma Stone.

Depp -- who also received a nod for his performance, along with one for his role in Alice in Wonderland -- said he was "very touched" by the double nomination.

