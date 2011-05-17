Actress Angelina Jolie paid a surprise visit to injured U.S. soldiers in Germany last week during a break from her promotional duties at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Hollywood star teamed up with officials at the United Service Organization, the nonprofit group that provides support to American troops and their families, and stopped by the Ramstein Air Base on Friday.

During her trip, Jolie met with wounded soldiers awaiting flights back to the U.S. and delighted her military fans by posing for photos and signing autographs.

Patient Thomas Kunan says, "I got to talk to her for a couple of minutes. It put a smile on people's faces; it's really cool."

Jolie returned to France after the brief air base visit to continue publicity for her new animated film "Kung Fu Panda 2" and her directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey."

She also supported partner Brad Pitt on the red carpet on Monday when he promoted the new Terrence Malick film, "The Tree of Life," at Cannes. Pitt stars in the film.

