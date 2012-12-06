Angelina Jolie meets with refugee children in Jordan

Us Weekly

Angelina Jolie said she was going to devote more time to her philanthropic efforts, and she's already making good on her word.

The actress met with refugees at the Zaatari refugee camp outside Mafraq, Jordan, on Thursday. Jolie, 37, held children's hands and picked one little girl up while she toured the camp, following up on a September visit.

Wearing a black jacket, pants and boots, the actress, who was recently appointed to the position of UNHCR special envoy, greeted refugees with a smile on her face. Jolie hopes her visits will draw attention to the ongoing crisis in the area.

"Civilians inside the country are being targeted. Many of those trying to flee are exposed to extreme danger right up to the border itself. I appeal to all sides in the conflict to do all they can to ensure the safe passage of these innocent civilians," Jolie said in a statement via the UNHCR.

In a recent interview with Britain's Channel 4 News, the Oscar-winning actress said she will give up acting when her children hit the teenage years. (Jolie and her fiancé, Brad Pitt, have six children: Maddox, 11, Pax, 9, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 6, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 4.)

The busy mom hopes she can focus more on her humanitarian work.

"I wake up in the morning as a mom, and I turn on the news like everybody else, and I see what's happening, and I want to be part of the world in a positive way," she said.

