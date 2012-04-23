Angelina Jolie is now a true citizen of the world!

During Monday's parliamentary session, government officials of the Sarajevo Canton chose to bestow the ultimate commendation on the newly-engaged actress: an honorary citizenship, to thank her for bringing awareness to the three-year Bosnian war with In the Land of Blood and Honey, the gritty, ultra-realistic film she wrote and directed about the bloody conflict.

A source tells Us Weekly the government has chosen to recognize Jolie, 36, because of "her contribution to the preservation of truth about the war in Sarajevo and in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and her dedication to protection of the principles of humanity, democracy, tolerance, and solidarity between people of different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds."

According to a government spokesman, "Laureates will receive their honors at the special session of the Sarajevo Canton's parliament, to be held on May 3."

Though Jolie has yet to respond to the invite, the jetsetting mom of six is deeply committed to her humanitarian work. This weekend, the star--who was recently promoted to special envoy of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, after serving as a goodwill ambassador for over a decade--took some time off from celebrating her engagement to Brad Pitt to visit with Colombian refugees in Ecuador.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Angelina Jolie Named Honorary Citizen of Sarajevo