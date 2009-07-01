Angelina Jolie Out Earns Jen Aniston
Sorry, Jen: Looks like Angelina Jolie wins again.
Jolie earned more money than Jennifer Aniston, Forbes reports in its annual "Hollywood's Top-Earning Actresses" issue.
Between June 2008 and June 2009, Jolie banked an estimated $27 million, thanks to her share of the profits on "Wanted" and a large upfront payment on thriller "Salt."
Aniston made slightly less: $25 million, after her roles on "Marley & Me" and "The Baster." The actress also still earns residuals on "Friends," and received a hefty paycheck for becoming the spokeswoman for Glaceau's SmartWater.
(The women place far behind the top-earning actors. Harrison Ford took home more than double Jolie's pay check -- $65 million -- after reprising his role in "Indiana Jones.")
Meryl Streep earned $24 million after her flick "Mamma Mia!" made over $600 million at the box office last summer.
Sarah Jessica Parker -- who just welcomed twin girls via surrogate -- came in fourth with $23 million. Cameron Diaz rounded out the top five with $20 million.
