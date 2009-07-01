Sorry, Jen: Looks like Angelina Jolie wins again.

Jolie earned more money than Jennifer Aniston, Forbes reports in its annual "Hollywood's Top-Earning Actresses" issue.

Photos: Angelina Jolie

Between June 2008 and June 2009, Jolie banked an estimated $27 million, thanks to her share of the profits on "Wanted" and a large upfront payment on thriller "Salt."

Aniston made slightly less: $25 million, after her roles on "Marley & Me" and "The Baster." The actress also still earns residuals on "Friends," and received a hefty paycheck for becoming the spokeswoman for Glaceau's SmartWater.

Photos: Jennifer Aniston

(The women place far behind the top-earning actors. Harrison Ford took home more than double Jolie's pay check -- $65 million -- after reprising his role in "Indiana Jones.")

Meryl Streep earned $24 million after her flick "Mamma Mia!" made over $600 million at the box office last summer.

Sarah Jessica Parker -- who just welcomed twin girls via surrogate -- came in fourth with $23 million. Cameron Diaz rounded out the top five with $20 million.

More on Wonderwall:

Jennifer Aniston takes a bike ride, and other crazy celeb pics

Angelina and Brad weren't the only Hollywood pair with on-set chemistry

Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, and other celebs hit the beach

More on US Weekly:

See how Jen and Angie's lives compare to each other.

See Brad and Angie's family album -- including adorable photos of the twins.

Look back at Jen's most dramatic moments.