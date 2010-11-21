Angelina Jolie pledges to help flood-ravaged Italy
Actress Angelina Jolie has pledged to help victims of severe flooding near her Italian home.
The "Salt" star, who owns a house in Italy's north-east Veneto region with partner Brad Pitt, has reportedly donated money after the area suffered rising water levels following a spate of heavy rains.
Several residents have been forced to abandon their homes, while others had to be rescued after becoming trapped by the floods.
Jolie has also offered to head fundraising campaigns to help boost efforts to overcome the floods, reports Britain's The Daily Telegraph.