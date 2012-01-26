No surprise here: Heidi Bivens is on Team Angelina!

The pretty celeb stylist was thrust into the spotlight last spring when Justin Theroux ended their 14-year relationship (they lived together) and embarked on a high-profile romance with "Wanderlust" costar Jennifer Aniston.

Bivens made a rare red carpet appearance recently at the premiere of the film "Here" at the CORE: Club in New York, and had high praise for Angelina Jolie, who's been with Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for seven years.

"I was super-impressed by Angelina's dress for the Golden Globes," Bivens told Us Weekly of the superstar's jaw-dropping look at the Jan. 15 awards fest in Beverly Hills. With Pitt at her side, the actress and "In the Land of Blood and Honey" director, 36, stunned in a champagne satin one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with a hint of red at the neckline.

With her naturally brunette hair in a blonde bob, Bivens wore a black ballerina sweater and black dress at the premiere, and also praised the Globes looks of Natalie Portman ("stunning!"), Laura Dern ("she's a dear friend…she knows what works for her body) and Tilda Swinton ("she always looks like a million bucks!").

When asked about her increased profile in the press thanks to her 40-year-old ex's talked-about love life, Bivens demurred to comment. "There's nothing to say," she told Us. "I'm very content being behind-the-scenes and I hope to continue to do good work that people know me for and that it's about the work."

Insiders told Us that Aniston, 42, pursued Theroux in fall 2010 on the set of "Wanderlust" despite his long-term relationship with Bivens. "Jen wanted Justin and it didn't matter that he was already with someone," a source said.

Added a Bivens insider last spring: "It sucks when your ex dates the most famous woman in the world so soon after a breakup."

