Two days after suffering a minor injury on the set of Salt, Angelina Jolie got back into action.

The mother of six -- who turns 34 Thursday -- was spotted smiling as she filmed more stunt scenes (involving a police car) on the NYC set of the thriller Sunday.

Jolie was taken to the hospital Friday after bumping her head on the set of Salt. She returned to the set later in the day though it is unknown if she shot any action scenes that day.

Meanwhile, her beau Brad Pitt spent the weekend in Los Angeles, making an appearance at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards Saturday.

Pitt appeared to be in a jovial mood, even heckling Mel Gibson about his 2006 DUI arrest.

"Thanks, sugar t***!" Pitt quipped after Gibson introduced Fight Club, which was inducted into the Guy Hall of Fame. When he was arrested for DUI, Gibson reportedly called a female police officer "sugar t***.")

