Angelina Jolie is still an animal lover.

The actress was spotted in a chinchilla poncho and matching Russian hat on the Staten Island, New York set of Salt last week -- but movie publicists confirmed to PETA that it's fake.

"The chinchilla is actually synchilla," the animal-rights group writes on its blog.

The U.N. Goodwill Ambassador plays Evelyn A. Salt, a rogue CIA operative trying to clear her name, in the thriller. It's slated to hit theaters in 2010.

Although her pelt was phony this time, Jolie was spotted with son Maddox at the Edwards-Lowell fur boutique in Beverly Hills in November 2007.

