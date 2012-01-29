Angelina Jolie's inner bad girl is back!

The 36-year-old actress smoldered in a Jenny Packham dress that showed off her multiple back tattoos at Sunday's 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. Jolie accessorized her look with a bracelet and earrings by House of Lavande, a Platt Boutique bracelet, Gucci shoes and a Louis Vuitton bag.

"It's fun to wake up and play with your kids and then get ready and go gout and be with bunch of friends. Especially on a night like tonight, where it's all actors," Jolie told E! News on the red carpet. "We're running into a lot of people we haven't seen in awhile."

Jolie said her six children with Brad Pitt -- Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and Knox and Vivienne, 3 -- aren't fazed by their frequent red carpet outings. "They usually just say, 'You look fine. When are you coming home?'" Jolie said. "They usually just want to know if they can sleep in our bed tonight."

Pitt, 48, added that he's looking forward to working with Jolie on another movie. (The two famously fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.)

"We haven't found anything specific yet, but we really want to," Pitt revealed. "We hopscotch with our kids so one of us is always with the children. We figured, 'Why don't we do this together and we'll have more time with them?'"

