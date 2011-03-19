The Jolie-Pitts are back together!

Angelina Jolie -- along with children Maddox, 9, Zahara, 6, Pax, 7, Shiloh, 4, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 2 -- arrived in New Orleans via private plane Friday.

The reason for jet-setting family's visit? Jolie's partner, Brad Pitt, 47, began filming his latest movie, "Cogan's Trade," in Louisiana earlier this month.

(Based on the 1974 best-selling crime novel, the film also stars Casey Affleck, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo.)

With the jet-setting family now reunited, Jolie can hopefully take a much-deserved break; earlier this month, the 35-year-old actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador visited Kabul, Afghanistan, to meet with Libyan refugees.

"With these new waves of uprising and conflict, there is and will continue to be massive new displacement," Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. "The world needs to address this moment. We have to give people safe passage, evacuation if needed, and ensure they have asylum. We don't want to look back and find their deaths are on our hands."

More on Wonderwall & MSN:

Angelina Jolie designs diamond pendant for Brad Pitt

Celebrity Family Time

Playboy rates Hollywood's sexiest stars

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: How Shiloh's style has evolved

PHOTOS: Angelina's old modeling shots

PHOTOS: Brad and Angelina's PDA packed year