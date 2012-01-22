Lovely in lace!

Angelina Jolie hit the red carpet at the 2012 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday evening in yet another chic but sexy number.

Dressed in a black Michael Kors column gown with lace detail at the arms, back and waist, the star flaunted her legs in the dress' thigh-high slit. She finished off her look with Ferragamo shoes, Robert Procop jewels and styled her brunette hair in a bouncy, glossy blowout.

The 36-year-old actress turned producer and director was joined by her partner, Brad Pitt, who looked dapper in a Gucci suit. Pitt, 48, managed to work the red carpet without the cane he's been relying on for the past month after injuring the ACL in his knee from slipping down a hill.

At the awards event, which took place in Beverly Hills, Jolie was being honored with the 2012 Stanley Kramer Award for her film "In the Land of Blood and Honey."

