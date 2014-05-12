Angelina Jolie suffered an embarrassing cosmetic blunder on Monday when she arrived at a movie premiere with her face covered in a noticeable white powder.

The actress and her fiance Brad Pitt graced the red carpet in New York for the premiere of TV movie "The Normal Heart," which Pitt co-produced.

However, all eyes were on Jolie's face as a disaster with her powder make-up left her with white dust all over her face.

It covered her left cheek, part of her forehead and her chest, but Jolie and Pitt both seemed unaware of the blunder throughout their time at the premiere.

"The Normal Heart," starring Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, and Matt Bomer, airs on May 25.