Angelina Jolie doesn't take her handsome hunk Brad Pitt for granted!

Both Jolie, 36, and love of nearly seven years Pitt, 48, left Sunday's Golden Globe Awards empty handed -- Jolie's In the Land of Blood and Honey didn't nab the Best Foreign Language Film globe, and Moneyball star Pitt lost to pal George Clooney in the Best Actor, Drama category.

But Jolie (looking spectacular in satin one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown, bright red lipstick and a dramatic updo hairstyle) had quite the consolation prize: Pitt!

"You're prettier than me," Jolie gushed to her man as they arrived quietly at the CAA afterparty at unset Tower. Pitt looked dashing as always in a Salvatore Ferragamo three-piece tuxedo.

Added Jolie: "My shoes are going to kill me!"

"It's nice when everything comes together," Pitt told E!'s Ryan Seacrest of their double nominations. "It's a golden night for us!"

Indeed, Jolie naughtily told the Associated Press what she was most looking forward to that evening: "Getting into bed with Brad!"

