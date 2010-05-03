By Jennifer Odell

As celebs including Jessica Simpson, Alec Baldwin and Jessica Alba converged in Washington D.C. Saturday night to hear President Obama show off his comedic skills at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, one highly politicized star was notably absent.

Angelina Jolie, who recently returned from a trip to Bosnia where she met with displaced victims of the civil war there, was invited to the party but chose to skip it.

RELATED: Brad & Angelina visit Bosnia

"Angelina is always invited by several media outlets to sit at their table, but she always refuses," a source tells PopEater.com.

"Angie is filming in Europe at the moment, but that isn't the reason she didn't attend. She didn't go because on her weekends off she would rather spend her time helping those who really need it rather than sitting, drinking champagne and laughing at bad jokes in a fancy DC ballroom."

RELATED: See more pics of Angelina

On Human Rights Day in December of last year, the actress wrote a piece for Newsweek in which she spoke out against the Obama administration's new policy of engagement with Sudan and argued that the President's plans for working to bring peace to Darfur are vague, at best.

"Angie doesn't judge other celebrities for wanting to rub shoulders with President Obama," the source, reportedly a friend of Jolie's, told PopEater.

RELATED: Angelina and more stars who have adopted

"It's just she is just someone who thinks your actions are more important than words."