Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks isn't the biggest celeb interested in the mortuary arts: Angelina Jolie once harbored dreams of opening her own funeral home.

On an interview with "60 Minutes'" Bob Simon that aired Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress, 36, looked back on her earlier, famously wilder days, and confided that she once considered becoming a funeral director.

"It sounds like this very strange, eccentric, dark thing to do but in fact I lost my grandfather and was very upset with his funeral," said Jolie, who also opened up in the interview about her late mother, Marcheline Bertand.

"How somebody passes and how family deals with this passing and what death is should be addressed in a different way. If this whole acting thing didn't work out that was going to be my path."

Still, the mother of six and partner to Brad Pitt has turned over a viable new leaf as director-screenwriter, and is promoting her new film "In the Land of Blood and Honey."

"I still think it's crazy," she says of her debut, a bleak romance set during the Bosnian War of 1992. "I think I'd be terrible with a comedy."

"I prefer directing," reveals Jolie, whose partner Pitt, 47, recently hinted he'd like to retire from acting to produce and direct full-time. "I love having the spotlight on someone else ... It's nice for all of that not to matter."

