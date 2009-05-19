THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- Movie star and activist Angelina Jolie has attended the International Criminal Court trial of a Congolese warlord charged with using child soldiers.

Jolie said in a statement released by the court Tuesday the case against Thomas Lubanga is a "landmark trial for children" and paid tribute to the former child soldiers who travel to the court's seat in The Hague to testify.

Lubanga, founder and former leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots political movement and its armed wing, has pleaded innocent to charges of recruiting and using child soldiers in tribal conflicts in 2002-2003.

His is the first international trial to focus solely on child soldiers.

The United Nations estimates up to 250,000 child soldiers still fight in more than a dozen countries.