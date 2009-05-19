Angelina Jolie was spotted at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands Today.

The actress watched the trial of a Congolese warlord charged with using child soldiers, the Associated Press reports.

Jolie, a mother of six, called the case against Thomas Lubanga a "landmark trial for children.

"After watching the proceedings from the viewing booth, I stood up and found Thomas Lubanga Dyilo looking at me," Jolie said. "I imagined how difficult it must be for all the brave young children who have come to testify against him."

Today's visit was Jolie's second to the first permanent war crimes tribunal in less than two years, the AP reports.

The U.N. Goodwill Ambassador has said, "Using children in conflict is a heinous crime and destroys the very fabric of a society."

Jolie also met with the court's chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno-Ocampo, during her private visit.

Lubanga is the founder and former leader of the Union of Congolese Patriots. He pleaded not guilty to charges of recruiting and using child soldiers in tribunal conflicts in 2002 and 2003.

He's been on trial since January.