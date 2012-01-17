It truly was a meeting of the minds on Jan. 11, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt headed to Washington, D.C., for a private conference with President Barack Obama.

Escorted into the White House by several security guards, Jolie, 36, and Pitt, 48 met with Obama, 50, during a break from promoting Jolie's directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey," which, the actress says, came up over the course of their one-on-one discussion.

Traveling with Zana Marjanovic, who appears in the Bosnian love story's lead role, Jolie chatted with Obama "about Sarajevo and our concerns with things going on," she recounted to "Extra."

Longtime Obama supporter Pitt, on the other hand, was busy discussing his work in New Orleans with Vice President Joe Biden.

Tight-lipped on the rest of her meeting details, Jolie did tell "Extra" that her time with Obama was "wonderful."

