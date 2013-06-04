Behold the birthday girl! Angelina Jolie was white-hot at the Berlin premiere of fiance Brad Pitt's new movie, World War Z, on Tuesday, June 4 -- her 38th birthday. Stunning and slim in a strapless white silk crepe dress custom made by European design house Ralph & Russo, the radiant star made sure all eyes were on her and her longtime love, whose all-black ensemble offered a nice contrast to her crisp, bright look.

Jolie looked gorgeous in the glam frock, which featured a peplum waist, rose-gold detailing, and tiny round buttons down the back. Her long, brunette hair was curled into soft waves, and she beamed as she posed next to Pitt, 49, on the red carpet.

The Berlin premiere was Jolie's third official appearance in as many days. She previously stepped out in London at the film's June 2 screening -- her first public event since announcing in May that she had undergone a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery earlier this year.

"I feel wonderful!" she gushed to Us Weekly at Leicester Square's Empire Cinema. Added Pitt: "It's incredible to be here in London."

The next day, June 3, the couple enjoyed a night out in Paris, where they hit up the French premiere of World War Z and then celebrated Jolie turning 38. Joined by a small group of friends, the parents of six wined and dined at a local hotspot.

Speaking about her fiance in London, Jolie said she was grateful to Pitt for being such an "extraordinary" caretaker as she recovered from her multiple surgeries. "He's such a wonderful man and a wonderful father," she told reporters. "I'm very, very lucky."

