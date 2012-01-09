Fans can expect to see a lot more of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over the next few months.

On Monday, the A-list power couple walked hand-in-hand at the 77th Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards Gala in NYC. Jolie, 36, turned heads in a tight leather pencil skirt by Salvatore Ferragamo and a low-cut silk blouse. Her 48-year-old partner, meanwhile, looked dapper in Versace suit.

Once inside, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars took their seats and chatted up screenwriter and producer Aaron Sorkin. "They were really enjoying themselves," an observer tells Us Weekly.

Later that evening, Pitt -- who's still using a cane after tearing his ACL last week -- was honored with the best actor award for his work in Tree of Life and Moneyball.

"I never imagined that I'd be standing up here tonight," Pitt told the audience. "I do so because I've had the great fortune to work with the great people that I have...I love film, I really do. It means so much to me, so I thank you for this -- and I thank you that this isn't televised!"

Pitt and Jolie, who attended the 23rd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Saturday, are both expected to attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 15.

