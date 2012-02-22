No bad blood -- or blood vials -- here!

Angelina Jolie has written the foreword to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's new memoir, The Billy Bob Tapes: A Cave Full of Ghosts, a rep for the book's publisher, HarperCollins, confirms to Us Weekly.

Jolie, 36, and Thornton, 56, were married from 2000 to 2003; during their intense, sometimes odd union, the couple famously wore vials of one another's blood around their necks. Jolie and Brad Pitt have been together (but not married) since 2005. Married five times overall, Thornton and makeup artist Connie Angland have been in a relationship since 2003.

"We talk every now and then," the Faster actor said in late 2010 of Jolie. "She seems to be doing very well directing her own movie [In the Land of Blood and Honey], which I am so proud of her for."

"She's real smart, and very creative, and I think it's a great job for her."

Cowritten with country music singer and author Kinky Friedman, The Billy Bob Tapes promises to tell, according to book description info on Amazon, "colorful tales of his modest (to say the least) Southern upbringing, his bizarre phobias (komodo dragons?), his life, his loves (including his heartbreakingly brief marriage to fellow Oscar winner Angelina Jolie), and, of course, his movie career."

