Angelina Jolie recently surprised Brad Pitt with a romantic birthday gift - a trip to one of his favorite landmarks on earth.

Jolie arranged for a private tour and intimate birthday celebration at Fallingwater -- the iconic masterpiece home built by Frank Lloyd Wright in rural Pennsylvania. He's so hard to buy for, Jolie told staff members during the visit to snowy Run Mill, PA on December 7. Pitt turned 48 on December 18.

Jolie arranged to have champagne and caviar brought in and the couple shared in a private birthday celebration in the historic home's living room.

"Brad said he had wanted to experience Fallingwater ever since he took an architectural history course in college," said the home's Curator of Education, Cara Armstrong. "Brad said he had a visual sense of Fallingwater but experiencing it in person, hearing the sound of the waterfall cascading under the house and smelling the wood from the fireplace, was better than anything he could have imagined," Armstrong added.

