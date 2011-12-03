Entertainment Tonight.

Fresh off the heels of her much talked about 60 Minutes interview, Angelina Jolie is appearing on the next cover of Newsweek.

In the magazine the actress discusses her upcoming film In the Land of Blood and Honey, which she directed. The setting for the film is wartime 1990s Bosnia.

In her 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, Jolie revealed that she plans to do another war film focusing on Afghanistan.

In the Land of Blood and Honey opens December 23. Jolie's Newsweek cover hits newsstands Monday.

