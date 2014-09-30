Legend has it that Benjamin Franklin first said, "Time is money." In regards to Brad Pitt's new incredibly expensive timepiece, a wedding gift from Angelina Jolie, he would have said, "Thank you, honey!"

According to a report in the The Mirror, the "Maleficent" star gifted Brad with a 1952 Patek Philippe watch as a wedding gift. The watch carries a price tag of a whopping $3 million!

Making the gift extra personal, an inscription on the timepiece reads, "To Roly from Nessa," an ode to the characters they play in the upcoming film "By the Sea," which is currently filming in Malta.

George Farrugia, who runs a jewelery shop on the neighboring island of Gozo, told The Mirror, "I did inscribe the watch, it was for Brad and it was a rare one. Oh yes, it was very valuable."

Brad and Angelina, who have been together nine years, married last month in a small ceremony, in which Brad hummed "Here Comes the Bride" as Angelina walked down the aisle. She wore a dress that partially designed by the couple's children.

While most of us mere mortals would be nervous inscribing a $3 million watch for one of the biggest stars on the planet, Farrugia wasn't fazed.

"I wasn't nervous about the inscription because I knew I could do the work perfectly," he said.