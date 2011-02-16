By Michelle Lanz, with reporting by Rebecca Silverstein

Former "Jersey Shore" cast member Angelina Pivarnick just got engaged on the red carpet at New York Fashion Week, and Wonderwall got the first exclusive interview with the lovebirds.

While Pivarnick was posing for pictures at ELLE's Style360 Sachika show, her boyfriend David Kovacs dropped to one knee and proposed with a platinum 2.5 carat ring.

"I was working on Valentine's Day so I just saw her now. I figured why not? I had the ring on me," Kovacs told Wonderwall after the proposal. "I wasn't planning on doing it, but I had to do it."

"I'm in shock!" said Pivarnick, who claims she had no idea Kovacs was going to propose. Now that they're engaged, does she think Kovacs is the man of her dreams? "Yeah. I mean, we fight a lot, we have our ups and downs," she said. Kovacs quickly shot back, "There are ups and downs in every relationship."

Kovacs admitted to Wonderwall that Pivarnick's friend convinced him to pop the question. "I was influenced by her great friend [Johnny Donovan] to do it," he said.

"Johnny's with me all the time; they talk all the time so I guess, I don't know ... did you guys plan this behind my back or something?" Pivarnick asked her new fiancé.

Despite their relatively new romance, Kovacs seemed confident that he was ready to make Pivarnick his wife: "When you make your mind up on something, you do it. I'm a lucky guy! I'm a very lucky guy."

The couple grew up in the same neighborhood but have only been dating a few months. Though there are yet no plans for the wedding, Pivarnick would love to do a spinoff reality show about her engagement and wedding.

"I would love that! I think that would be awesome. It would probably be filled with a lot of drama because that's how everything works around me but it'll be really fun to watch," she said enthusiastically. "Me planning a wedding? Would you actually believe that? Me?"

Sounds like a pitch-perfect pitch to the MTV network. Would you watch a "Jersey Shore" wedding reality show?