The claws are coming out at Ben Flajnik's Bachelor mansion!

During a pre-rose ceremony cocktail party on Monday's show, with man of the hour Flajnik out of earshot, a few bachelorettes take aim at 34-year-old VIP cocktail waitress Blakeley -- and it isn't pretty.

As Blakeley quietly sips her wine and keeps to herself in one area of the room, Samantha, Kacie and Jaclyn giggle like schoolgirls in another as they poke fun at the Charlotte, N.C. contestant.

"Let's be honest: I don't want her horse face in my face," Newton, Mass., advertising account manager Jaclyn snipes in the above preview clip.

"See ya later, bee-yotch," the women jeer when Blakeley runs away and bursts into tears.

While Samantha, Kacie and Jaclyn may not be fans of Blakeley, fellow contestant Monica sure is. On The Bachelor's January 2 premiere, the 33-year-old dental consultant came onto Blakeley, flirting with her and not being shy with her affection.

"I love girls. I love Blakeley. There is something to be said about a gorgeous, real woman," she revealed on episode 1.

Watch more of what to expect on the second episode in the clip above before the full episode of The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. (EST) on ABC.

