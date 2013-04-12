LONDON (AP) — A winner of the British version of "The Apprentice" has lost a lawsuit over her claim she was forced out of the job she won on the show.

Stella English was 2010 champion of the program, which sees would-be entrepreneurs compete for a job with millionaire businessman Alan Sugar.

English sued Sugar after leaving her 100,000 pound-a-year ($150,000-a-year) post, complaining that she was treated like an "overpaid lackey."

An employment tribunal on Friday dismissed her claim that she was forced out, saying she had resigned, not been fired.

Judge John Warren said that "the reality was that the claimant had in her mind that having won 'The Apprentice,' the role would be much more glamorous" than it turned out to be.

Sugar called the ruling "a victory for the law."