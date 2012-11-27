Actor Angus T. Jones didn't mean to show any disrespect in his rant against Two and a Half Men.

The 19-year-old star, who has played Jake Harper on the CBS series since its 2003 debut, issued a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 27 apologizing for the video that was released Monday of him slamming the hit TV show.

"I have been the subject of much discussion, speculation and commentary over the past 24 hours. While I cannot address everything that has been said or right every misstatement or misunderstanding, there is one thing I want to make clear," Jones said in a statement released to Us Weekly. "Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on Two and Half Men with whom I have worked and over the past ten years who have become an extension of my family."

"Chuck Lorre, Peter Roth and many others at Warner Bros. and CBS are responsible for what has been one of the most significant experiences in my life to date," he continued. "I thank them for the opportunity they have given and continue to give me and the help and guidance I have and expect to continue to receive from them. I also want all of the crew and cast on our show to know how much I personally care for them and appreciate their support, guidance and love over the years. I grew up around them and know that the time they spent with me was in many instances more than with their own families. I learned life lessons from so many of them and will never forget how much positive impact they have had on my life."

In the religious video testimonial for Forerunner Chronicles posted on YouTube, Ashton Kutcher and Jon Cryer's costar urged viewers not to watch their show. "If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men," Jones said. "I'm on Two and a Half Men, and I don't want to be on it. Please stop watching it, and filling your head with filth."

But Jones doesn't want his comments to be misunderstood. In his statement Tuesday he said, "I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed. I never intended that."

