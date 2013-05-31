Could this be a casting catastrophe? Two and a Half Men is planning to introduce a new female character to replace Angus T. Jones' Jake Harper, according to Deadline. Though the role has yet to be filled, the newcomer is said to be in her late teens or early twenties.

Series stars Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher are slated to return for the CBS comedy's 11th season (Kutcher joined the show in its ninth season in 2012 after Charlie Sheen was fired). Jones, 19, might return as a guest star.

Jones' exit shouldn't come as a surprise, given that he described the show as "filth" during a November 2012 interview with the Christian group Forerunner Chronicles. "You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that," the actor said. "I know I can't. I'm not OK with what I'm learning, what the Bible says and being on that television show." Jones quickly issued a public apology and thanked the cast and crew for "their support, guidance and love over the years."

A source previously told Us Weekly the actor -- who earned about $350,000 per episode in his final season -- is planning to focus on a music career. "They tried really hard to keep him, but he was just done done," said the source, who noted that Jones is interested in "Skrillex style" tracks.

