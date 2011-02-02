WENN -- In an episode of Ellen DeGeneres' show airing this Thursday, Jennifer Aniston tells the talk show host that she convinced celebrity blogger Perez Hilton to tone down his "mean" comments after confronting him during a chance meeting at a gas station.

The showbiz writer vowed to stop taking aim at particular celebrities on his infamous website after a spate of teenagers committed suicide across America last year as a result of high school bullying.

Hilton appeared on DeGeneres' show last October and promised to stop posting jibes at stars, and Aniston reveals it was her stand-off with the blogger which prompted him to change.

The "Friends" star tells DeGeneres, "I ran into Perez Hilton in a garage. One of those moments you just never expect to happen. I had finished dinner with a girlfriend and we were driving out and I saw this tall, long, lean person and I say, 'Who is that?' And she says, 'I think that's Perez Hilton.' I said, 'No. I have to say something to him. I have to.'"

"So I pulled up and we were sort of scoping each other out as I was pulling the car up. I just rolled down the window and I was like, 'Hi.' And he went, 'Hi.' We stood there like two deer in headlights. And I just said, 'Come here. Just talk to me for a second.'

"It was one of those great moments. It was a lovely meeting and I was just like, 'Why are you so mean?'

"There's something really great about putting a human being in front of another human being and then the reality that those words, even if it's for humor or effect or whatever, there's a human being behind all of that... And he's kept it up too which is good ... I say good for him and keep it up."

Hilton confirmed the sequence of events, but told the L.A. Times he was shocked Aniston spoke out about the incident.

"I had not talked about meeting Jennifer Aniston out of respect for her and respect for the situation. It was actually a very powerful moment, I think for both of us," Hilton said. "I told her the answer I would always tell myself -- at the time, I viewed her as a character. I think it was very cathartic for her and for me."

