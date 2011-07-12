Jennifer Aniston insists she's lucky to have found a career in acting because she was a terrible student and spent a lot of time in the principal's office growing up.

The former "Friends" star moved to New York City with her family when she was a young child and enrolled in the prestigious arts-driven Rudolf Steiner School.

However, during an appearance on Inside the Actors Studio, which aired on Monday, Aniston admitted she wasn't always a focused learner.

When asked by host James Lipton how she did academically, she responded, "Terribly... I would drift a lot. I kind of day dreamed. I would constantly be sent to the principal's office for goofing around."

But the actress is grateful for her education because the alternative school suited her desire for creative expression.

She recalls, "You're drawing and you're sculpting and you're whittling and you're playing with clay and you're playing an instrument. You're doing plays. I can't really tell you where, like, Indonesia is but you... (get to be) really crafty and you don't have to look stuff up."