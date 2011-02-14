Jennifer Aniston constantly fields questions from her family about her love life because her relatives are baffled by all the rumors they read about her.

The former "Friends" star has endured speculation about who she is dating ever since she divorced Brad Pitt in 2005.

She has romanced stars including Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, while rumors have linked the actress to her "Bounty Hunter" co-star Gerard Butler and, most recently, to "Cougar Town" actor Josh Hopkins.

Aniston admits she's bemused by the stories -- especially when her loved ones call her for clarification of the headlines.

She tells Britain's S magazine, "You stay as far away from it as possible and just try to deal with the e-mails and phone calls from your mother, saying, 'Are you adopting?' 'No, Mom.' 'Are you dating somebody?' 'No, Mom.' 'Well, Aunt Jean thinks ...' 'No.' 'Are you getting married at Oprah's?' 'An $8 million wedding?' 'No. I told you. Don't believe it.'

"So the only way I'm really privy to it is when I have to, sort of, field questions from my family members, because for some reason they still believe it's true."

