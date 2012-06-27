Entertainment Tonight.

While she has yet to make the official announcement live on air, Today show host Ann Curry has confirmed she will be taking her leave from the morning program after 15 years.

USA Today spoke with the 55-year-old journalist via telephone on Wednesday, wherein Curry revealed she's in "for a bit of a tough day" (rumored to be Thursday morning) when she announces her exit from Today, just one year after replacing long-time host, Meredith Viera.

RELATED: Ann Curry 'Feels Hurt' By Negative Criticism

Said to be "fighting back tears" Curry told the publication: "I'm going to have to tell our viewers. That's what makes me more emotional than anything. I don't want to leave them. I love them. And I will really miss them."

Although it's been rumored that Curry will continue to report for NBC News, she tells USA Today that her departure from the morning program is disappointing.

VIDEO: Matt Lauer Gets Emotional on Meredith Vieira's last 'Today' Show

"I have called the co-host job at the Today show my dream job, and I would be lying if I said it was easy to leave that job."

Despite this, she remains positive for the future.

"In my secret heart of hearts, I see this as a thrilling opportunity. To have a ticket to every big story in the world — no small matter."

RELATED: Olivia Munn on Curry's Possible 'Today' Exit: 'Bad Move'

Savannah Guthrie is speculated to be replace Curry as co-host to Matt Lauer following the announcement.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Emmy Hopeful: Neal McDonough - 'Justified'

For Kristen Johnston, 'Exes' Marks The Sweet Spot