With widespread reports circulating that NBC is planning to replace her as co-host of the Today show, Ann Curry is opening up about her critics and the ongoing ratings war with ABC rival Good Morning America.

Curry tells the August issue of Ladies' Home Journal -- on newsstands July 10 -- that losing to GMA in the ratings led to speculation about the Today show that has been stressful both personally and professionally. "It's hard not to take it personally. You worry, am I not good enough? Am I not what people need? Am I asking the right questions?"

Curry -- who's been with Today since 1997 but was promoted about a year ago to replace Meredith Vieira as co-host with Matt Lauer -- also reveals how difficult it is reading reports that she could be replaced.

"When people say negative things or speculate, you can't help but feel hurt. I know NBC pays my salary, but I have never doubted who I work for. I think about the people who watch. They're the ones who matter to me. I want to feel I haven't dropped the ball when it comes to them"

When asked if there is anything she would change about herself, she reflected on aspects of her personal life. "I don't always understand my worth. I think it's a chronic condition for women," she said. "I'm not talking about professionally. I'm talking about in our personal lives. We constantly punish ourselves with degrading thoughts when we look at ourselves in the mirror. We allow people to treat us poorly, we allow our husbands or boyfriends to get away with things or we have relationships with girlfriends or colleagues who don't treat us well. We don't defend ourselves as we would our own children."

Curry tells the magazine she's trying to "become more comfortable with every year" even though she finds it a struggle. "But it's an effort. I think life is about practicing to be the person you want to be. It's about not thinking that you've grown up, but that you are always growing. It's not about wasting time worrying about things that don't matter."

For her part, she says she has no intention of leaving the long-running NBC morning show. "I've been at Today for 15 years and I'd love to make it to 20. I think eventually I want to become a teacher, like my father wanted to be, and hopefully positively influence the next generation."

