The internet is abuzz over reports that Ann Curry is being forced out of her TODAY Show co-anchor spot after just one year on the job.

If the rumors are true, it won't come as much of a shock to the 55-year-old host, who began working the show's news desk in March 1997.

"You worry, 'Am I not good enough? Am I not what people need? Am I asking the right questions?' When people say negative things or speculate, you can't help but feel hurt," Curry tells the August issue of Ladies' Home Journal about her show's poor ratings.

Admits Curry, "It's hard not to take it personally."

The New York Times' Media Decoder blog first reported Wednesday that TODAY -- which has been floundering in the ratings game as of late -- has begun looking for Curry's replacement, and hopes to have the matter settled before the Summer Olympics begin in July.

Despite TODAY's ratings woes, Matt Lauer's job is secure for the time being -- Curry's co-host signed a new long-term contract in April to remain co-anchor of the show.

Last June, Curry admitted on camera that her promotion to head anchor following Meredith Viera's departure was a dream come true.

"I feel like the high school computer nerd who was just asked to the prom by the quarterback of the football team," she confessed.

