LONDON (AP) -- Ann Curry has made her first return to NBC's "Today" show since she was replaced as one of its hosts in June.

Curry was on the "Today" set in London on Thursday to introduce a filmed report on a still photographer. She lost her job as Matt Lauer's co-anchor in June and was replaced by Savannah Guthrie.

Her story appeared midway through the show's second hour. She introduced it while sitting on the set next to Lauer, and had no on-air interactions with others on the "Today" team.

Curry's banter with Lauer seemed polite but distant. Lauer said "nice to see you" at the outset and "good to see you" at the end. Curry returned neither sentiment.