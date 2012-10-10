When Ann Romney was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 14 years ago, the governor's wife needed something to life her spirits. She found it through her love of horses.

While guest hosting ABC's Good Morning America October 10, the 63-year-old wife of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, 65, opened up about how horses helped her cope during the most difficult period of her life.

PHOTOS: Famous political families

"I was very, very weak and very much worried about my life, thinking I was going to be in a wheelchair as well," she said. "I turned to horses and my life has been dramatically different. They gave me the energy and the passion to get out of bed when I was so sick that I didn't think I'd ever want to get out of bed."

PHOTOS: Celebrity animal charities

The mother-of-five was joined by paralympian Becca Hart and a horse named LoLu during the morning broadcast. Both women spoke about the benefits of equine therapy. "It has maintained my mobility," Hart said. "Without, I would probably be in a wheelchair. The fact that I'm standing here in Times Square with a horse is just phenomenal to me."

Added Ann, "It's so extraordinary what horses do for us. For me, it's balance, it's love, it's joy. . . Horses are a gift from God is the way I look at it, and they are our partners in life's journey and they can bring such joy."

PHOTOS: Hollywood pet trivia

Mitt's wife of 43 years was filling in for Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, who is recovering from a recent bone marrow transplant.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ann Romney: Horses Helped Me Cope With Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis