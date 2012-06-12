Ann Rutherford, who was best known for her small role as Scarlett O'Hara's sister, Carreen, in 1939's Gone With the Wind, has died. She was 94.

Rutherford's close friend, actress Anne Jeffreys, told The Los Angeles Times that the film star passed away Monday at her home in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Times reports Rutherford had been in declining heath and suffered from cardiac issues in her later years.

Costarring with Vivien Leigh (Scarlett) and Clark Gable (Rhett Butler) in Gone With the Wind, Rutherford never forgot the tiny role that rocketed her to stardom. "That 'nothing part' turned my golden years into platinum," the actress said at a 2009 screening of the film.

Prior to Gone With the Wind, Rutherford was known to audiences as Mickey Rooney's teenage girlfriend Polly in the Andy Hardy movies. She also played the mother of Emily (Suzanne Pleshette) on The Bob Newhart Show.

Rutherford is survived by her daughter, Gloria, and two grandsons.

