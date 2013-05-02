It's over for actors Anna Camp and Michael Mosley. The Pitch Perfect standout, 30, and the Pan Am vet, 34, are ending their three-year marriage, TMZ reports. Mosley filed for divorce on Apr. 23. Citing "irreconcilable differences," he listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2013.

Camp, a recurring guest star on FOX's The Mindy Project and CBS' Vegas, got engaged to Mosley in September 2008. The pair tied the knot in early 2010 and have no children together.

Since 2009, Camp has appeared on several hit TV shows, including The Office, Glee, Mad Men, The Good Wife and House of Lies. She will reprise her role as Rev. Steve Newlin's human wife, Sarah Newlin, on the sixth season of HBO's True Blood (premiering June 16).

Mosley, meanwhile, has made notable appearances on 30 Rock, Revolution, Happy Endings, Justified, Glee, Scrubs, Generation Kill and Greek.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anna Camp and Michael Mosley Are Getting Divorced