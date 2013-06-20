Anna Chlumsky looks positively radiant! The pregnant Veep star, 32, dressed her growing baby bump in a black and white butterfly print dress when she attended the Cinema Society premiere of Ain't Them Bodies Saints in New York City on Wednesday, June 19. The actress -- perhaps best-known for her role as Vada Sultenfuss in the My Girl movies from the early '90s -- opened up to Us Weekly about how she's prepping for her little girl's arrival.

"Emotionally, I'm ready to be done, but physically, there's no complaints," Chlumsky said of her first pregnancy with husband Shaun So. "Sleep just got a whole lot better because my doctor just told me that you only need a little bit of an incline, so that was just so much better because I like sleeping on my side."

Chlumsky told Us her husband of five years is "totally ready" to become a father. "He's like, 'Oh my God. Can this just happen already?!' He's excited." The future parents are "still working" on their daughter's nursery. "We're almost done," the HBO star admitted. "We've got almost everything we need."

The University of Chicago grad also revealed that she's due "in about a month." Chlumsky and So are waiting until next month before deciding what to call their little girl: "We have five names picked out and then we're going to see how she introduces herself."

In the weeks leading up to her delivery, Chlumsky said she has been relaxing at home. "I've been doing needlepoint and had a Friday Night Lights marathon the other day," she told Us. "So that's how I'm nesting."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anna Chlumsky Is Due Next Month: See the Pregnant Veep Star's Baby Bump!