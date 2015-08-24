To say that Anna Duggar's older brother is unhappy that she is apparently choosing to stay with her husband, even after his infidelity admission, would be an understatement.

On Aug. 23, Daniel Keller, Anna's oldest brother, went to Facebook to vent about brother-in-law Josh Duggar, calling him a "pig."

"I have told her I would pay for her to move out here w me and pay for her kids," he wrote. "I don't think Josh will see that this is a big deal and truly be broken until that happens. I [bet] my life on the fact that Josh has not come to true brokenness yet."

Daniel's comments incited many Duggar supporters, who fired back that he too is a sinner if he's ever lied about anything in his life. But Daniel did not back down.

"Tell me how you would feel if someone cheated on your sister and brought so much disgrace to you and ur family," he snapped.

In another slam, apparently aimed at Josh and his supporters, Daniel wrote: "Maybe you should go read ur bible instead of beating people over the head with it."

Anna's sibling said he's been nauseated for several days thinking about Josh's actions, which were revealed after hackers posted membership data from cheating website AshleyMadison.com.

"My parents are preaching [to] stay w him," he said. "They're more interested in how their daughter getting a divorce will look than they are in trying to truly get Josh some help and getting Anna and the kids out of there until he has gotten that help."

It's been reported by multiple outlets that Anna has no plans to leave Josh. Daniel is hearing the same.

"She said she's staying where she's at," Daniel wrote. "But I won't stop trying to get that pig out of our family."

Daniel isn't the only one begging Anna to leave the eldest of the Duggar clan. Radar Online says that Anna's sister wants her to flee her husband of seven years.

"Susanna thinks cheating is unacceptable," a source tells Radar.

Last week, the son of the fiercely religious Duggars admitted to cheating on his wife.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," he said in a statement. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the Internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

The cheating scandal comes just a few months after Josh was engulfed in another unsavory story, having admitted to molesting five girls as a teenager.