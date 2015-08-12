Cheating rumors are almost a rite of passage for celebrity couples who have hit the big time. Well, it looks like Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have officially made it.

Recently, rumors began to swirl around the adorable couple's marriage, and it's "devastating."

"For us it was like, 'What the heck?' This has been blindsiding to us," Anna told FOX411, adding, "We have an incredible relationship. It has been weirdly stinging."

In July, Star magazine, hardly the flag bearer of truth, reported that Anna was nervous that her husband of six years would cheat with his "Passengers" co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

"[That] stung a little bit harder than I thought it would," she said. "I have always kind of believed that part of the rumors of celebrity couples were sort of true -- because they had never been a part of my life. I thought 'Maybe there is a kernel of truth to that.'"

Of the rumors, she said, "It has been a little devastating."

Anna and Chris have become a very of-the-moment couple and have one son together, 3-year-old, Jack.

"I am very lucky that I am with a man that we both value family," she said.

While her husband continues to dominate the big screen with breakout roles in "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," Anna is set to being her third season of CBS' "Mom." The couple actually met in 2007 on the set of "Take Me Home Tonight" and they haven't ruled out acting together again.

"I want to do all kinds of things and my husband and I are working toward that goal," she said. "We are really hoping to act together in the right project. We are still trying to figure out what that is. But from the day we met, we have been fantasizing about it."