Anna Faris was suffering from separation anxiety when she attended CBS' Upfront event in New York City on Wednesday, May 15. "It makes me crazy when I'm not holding him," the Mom star told Us Weekly of son Jack, 8 months. "He's at a really adorable phase. He's not crawling, but he sort of wiggles. He coos and he giggles and he makes funny, funny noises."

"He lights up when you walk into the room. And he squawks!" she added before mimicking her son's cries. "He does that all the time."

Faris, 36, and Parks and Recreation's Chris Pratt, 33, became parents in August 2012, three years after they tied the knot in Bali. "Chris is an amazing dad. He really is," the What's Your Number? actress gushed. "He feeds the baby almost every morning so I can sleep in. . . It's very sexy to watch him be a dad!"

Before she begins shooting the first season of Mom (created by Two and a Half Men's Chuck Lorre), Faris wants to spend as much time as possible bonding with her firstborn. "People keep saying, 'Enjoy your baby.' At first I didn't really know what that meant. 'Enjoy your baby?' I don't know! Am I enjoying this? I'm bored and it's hard work!" she told Us. "But it is true."

"It's like, 'This is going to pass. This time is going to pass and I'll miss this,'" Faris continued. "I'm excited for Jack to get older so I can talk with him and have him become a full person, but I know I'm going to miss eating his feet and kissing his cute little cheeks."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Anna Faris on Chris Pratt: "It's Very Sexy to Watch Him Be a Dad"